Golden toilet: Sculptures made from weird things
Visitors to a museum in America can use one of the exhibits! It's a solid gold toilet and people are allowed to spend a penny on it. It's not the only art made from strange things, take a look!
Reuters
This piece of art is a loo made of solid gold, worth a million pounds. Designed by an Italian artist, it's been installed in New York's Guggenheim Museum. It works like a normal toilet and more than 100 thousand visitors have already queued up to spend a penny.
Getty Images
This sculpture is the only other edible sculpture on this list and it's made from oranges and lemons. This incredible piece of art was made for a lemon festival which takes place every year in the town Menton in France.
CHIEN CHU LEE
"To infinity and beyond!" From the really big to the very small. Artist Chien Chu Lee, from Taiwan carves these amazing mini works of art from pencil lead, the head of the pencil to be precise. His tiny sculptures can be as tiny as 0.1 mm long and can take hours to complete. He said it takes a lot of patience and a steady hand!
Getty Images
May the frost be with you...This huge Star Wars-themed snow sculpture was created for the annual Sapporo Snow Festival in Japan. It's now in it's 67th year and this year features over 250 different sculptures. The festival first started in 1950, when high school students built a couple of snow statues in the local park.
Getty Images
Although at first glance these sculptures by Chinese artist Li Hongbo might look like they've been made out of of plaster or stone they have in fact been made from paper. He makes them by sticking together stacks of paper with glue, he then cuts, chisels and sands them into the shape that he wants.
Andy Cross
This particular sculpture is plastic waste collected from beaches in the USA. Artist Angela Pozzi has been making these marine animal sculptures out of plastic since 2010. She hopes it will teach people more about pollution and how it affects the environment.
Getty Images
Is it a bird is it a plane? No it's a sculpture by Artist Nathan Sawaya made entirely out of Lego. Nathan is famous for making artwork out of Lego and this impressive looking T-Rex is one of many currently on display for his The Art of the Brick show.
Getty Images
"Na-Na-Na-Na-Na Sand Man!!" This sculpture is, you've guessed it, made of sand. It was sculpted for a festival which takes place annually in Weston-super-Mare which is on the west coast of England. Around 4,000 tonnes of sand were brought in from the beaches nearby to build the sculptures. This particular one was part of a special Hollywood-themed display back in 2013.
SAKHALIFE.RU
And finally - hold you're noses because a Russian farmer has made this giant sculpture out of poo! Mikhail Bopposov creates a sculpture each year for Chinese New Year. As you can see from the picture, this year will be the year of the rooster.
