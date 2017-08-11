Pipes, Lego, an oil rig: Weirdest things to wash up on a beach
After two huge pipes washed up on beaches in Norfolk, we take a look at some of the other strange items that have ended up on beaches around the world.
Two plastic pipes have washed up on beaches at Winterton and Sea Palling in Norfolk, England. They're 450 metres long and came loose whilst being transported to North Africa. Ten more pipes are still out at sea. Look how big this one is compared to the people on the beach!
In the summer of 2016 a giant oil rig washed up on to a beach on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland. The rig was being transported by sea from Norway to Malta when stormy weather hit and it became separated from the boat that was pulling it along.
Also in 2016, thousands of bright pink plastic detergent bottles washed up on beaches in Cornwall. Most of the bottles were sealed closed, but it's thought that some may have leaked so people were told to avoid the beaches until they were cleaned.
2014 saw dozens of huge barrel jellyfish wash up on beaches in Dorset. They are the biggest type of jellyfish found in UK waters. It's believed strong winds had brought the tide high and left some of the strange creatures stranded.
In 1997 a goods container filled with millions of Lego pieces fell off a ship and into the sea, since then hundreds of Lego pieces have been washing up on beaches in Cornwall.
For years blocks of a rubbery material engraved with the word TJIPETIR have been washing up on beaches all over Europe. It's believed the blocks may have originally come from a small Indonesian village that was the site of a Indonesian rubber plantation built in the 19th century.
