Who's on The Jump 2017? All 14 contestants
- 4 January 2017
Find out which famous faces will be competing on Channel 4's 2017 winter sports contest.
-
Getty Images
Double Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox will go from winning medals this summer in Rio to skiing on the chilly slopes of The Jump. But it's come at a price for her because she's had her UK Sport funding suspended until she returns to full time training.
-
Getty Images
Double Olympic Taekwondo gold medallist Jade Jones will be taking part too. Her bosses at GB Taekwondo have said they're worried about her taking part because of the risks involved - in the last series of the show some contestants were seriously injured.
-
Getty Images
Eight time Olympic medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins will be swapping his bike for a pair of skis to take part in the new series of The Jump. He says he's excited to take part but doesn't want to be called a 'celebrity'. He's got the most Olympic medals of any GB athlete - will he get his hands on another trophy?
-
Getty Images
Following in the footsteps of Beth Tweddle, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith will be trying to learn to ski jump for this year's show. Unfortunately last year Beth Tweddle pulled out of the show after crashing during a practice. She later had to have an operation on her neck!
-
Getty Images
It's not just Olympic and Paralympic athletes taking part. Other sporting stars like Welsh rugby international hero Gareth Thomas are hoping their sporting skills will help them become The Jump champion of 2017.
-
Getty Images
Rugby player Jason Robinson will also take his skills from the pitch to the ski slopes. He used to be the captain of the England rugby union team.
-
Getty Images
From the rugby pitch to the football pitch - former England and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler will also be taking part on the winter sports show. We know his goal will be to win!
-
Getty Images
The professional athletes may have an advantage with the physical challenge of the show, but for those without this they can use their experience of reality TV, like TOWIE's Lydia Bright...
-
Getty Images
...and reality star Spencer Matthews. The Jump will be on Channel 4 over six weeks, with the winner getting the cowbell trophy.
-
Getty Images
Model and business woman Caprice Bourret is no stranger to TV reality competitions. Caprice took part in Celebrity Big Brother and reality diving show Splash!
-
Getty Images
The contestants are in training on the mountains of Austria, but it has got off to a bad start for another reality star Josie Gibson. She's already injured herself on the slopes.
-
Getty Images
Don't worry, not everyone gets injured! TV presenter and journalist Emma Parker Bowles will be taking part in the show. You might recognise her surname... that's because she is the niece of the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles.
-
Getty Images
Fellow TV presenter, radio DJ and model, Vogue Williams, will be hoping to do well on the slopes. She too is no stranger to TV competitions. She's taken part in Australia's version of Strictly Come Dancing and even won Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.
-
Getty Images
But perhaps it's not sporting skill or reality show experience that will help the contestants win the show. Instead it will be having fun and laughing through it all. If so, comedian Mark Dolan will have an advantage. Good luck to all the competitors - break a leg! (well hopefully you won't really...!)
You butter believe it: World's weirdest sculptures
- 7 January 2017
- From the section News
Strangest things to wash up on a beach
- 6 January 2017
- From the section News
Check out our top five fab dabs
- 5 January 2017
- From the section Entertainment