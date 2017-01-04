Who's on The Jump 2017? All 14 contestants

  • 4 January 2017

Find out which famous faces will be competing on Channel 4's 2017 winter sports contest.

  • Kadeena Cox Getty Images

    Double Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox will go from winning medals this summer in Rio to skiing on the chilly slopes of The Jump. But it's come at a price for her because she's had her UK Sport funding suspended until she returns to full time training.

  • Jade Jones Getty Images

    Double Olympic Taekwondo gold medallist Jade Jones will be taking part too. Her bosses at GB Taekwondo have said they're worried about her taking part because of the risks involved - in the last series of the show some contestants were seriously injured.

  • Bradley Wiggins Getty Images

    Eight time Olympic medallist Sir Bradley Wiggins will be swapping his bike for a pair of skis to take part in the new series of The Jump. He says he's excited to take part but doesn't want to be called a 'celebrity'. He's got the most Olympic medals of any GB athlete - will he get his hands on another trophy?

  • Louis Smith Getty Images

    Following in the footsteps of Beth Tweddle, Olympic gymnast Louis Smith will be trying to learn to ski jump for this year's show. Unfortunately last year Beth Tweddle pulled out of the show after crashing during a practice. She later had to have an operation on her neck!

  • Gareth Thomas Getty Images

    It's not just Olympic and Paralympic athletes taking part. Other sporting stars like Welsh rugby international hero Gareth Thomas are hoping their sporting skills will help them become The Jump champion of 2017.

  • Jason Robinson Getty Images

    Rugby player Jason Robinson will also take his skills from the pitch to the ski slopes. He used to be the captain of the England rugby union team.

  • Robbie Fowler Getty Images

    From the rugby pitch to the football pitch - former England and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler will also be taking part on the winter sports show. We know his goal will be to win!

  • Lydia Bright Getty Images

    The professional athletes may have an advantage with the physical challenge of the show, but for those without this they can use their experience of reality TV, like TOWIE's Lydia Bright...

  • Spencer Matthews Getty Images

    ...and reality star Spencer Matthews. The Jump will be on Channel 4 over six weeks, with the winner getting the cowbell trophy.

  • Caprice Bourret Getty Images

    Model and business woman Caprice Bourret is no stranger to TV reality competitions. Caprice took part in Celebrity Big Brother and reality diving show Splash!

  • Josie Gibson Getty Images

    The contestants are in training on the mountains of Austria, but it has got off to a bad start for another reality star Josie Gibson. She's already injured herself on the slopes.

  • Emma Parker-Bowles Getty Images

    Don't worry, not everyone gets injured! TV presenter and journalist Emma Parker Bowles will be taking part in the show. You might recognise her surname... that's because she is the niece of the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles.

  • Vogue Williams Getty Images

    Fellow TV presenter, radio DJ and model, Vogue Williams, will be hoping to do well on the slopes. She too is no stranger to TV competitions. She's taken part in Australia's version of Strictly Come Dancing and even won Bear Grylls: Mission Survive.

  • Mark Dolan Getty Images

    But perhaps it's not sporting skill or reality show experience that will help the contestants win the show. Instead it will be having fun and laughing through it all. If so, comedian Mark Dolan will have an advantage. Good luck to all the competitors - break a leg! (well hopefully you won't really...!)

More on this story