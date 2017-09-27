Kaia Gerber: The children following in their famous parents' footsteps

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Here, she is seen modelling a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello, designed for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week

Stars of the fashion world, designers and celebrities have all descended on Paris for Fashion Week.

On Tuesday night, Yves Saint Laurent's show certainly got people talking, after it was held against the stunning backdrop of the city's Eiffel Tower.

One model who stole the show was 16-year-old Kaia Gerber, who is one of the hottest faces in fashion at the moment.

When talking about her modelling career, Kaia told Miss Vogue: "It's really difficult because you have a lot of different things going on. I go to school everyday and that does come first."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption This is another Anthony Vaccarello dress that she modelled in the event on Tuesday night

"I try to separate my modelling work from my school life because I don't want people to think of me differently or that I am a certain way because of it."

At the age of 15, she'd already modelled in Teen Vogue magazine and for designer Marc Jacobs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cindy Crawford was one of the most famous supermodels in the world in the 1980s and 1990s

Her mum also happens to be Cindy Crawford, who is one of the most famous models in the world.

But she's not the first person to take after her mum or dad...

Cruz Beckham

Image copyright Instagram

Cruz Beckham released his first single in December 2016 called If Every Day Was Christmas.

The 11-year-old, who is the son of former footballer David and fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, donated the profits from the song to Global's Make Some Noise charity, which supports disadvantaged young people in the UK.

Cruz is being managed by Scooter Braun, who also signed Justin Bieber.

Image caption Cruz is following in the footsteps of his Mum, who was a singer in the Spice Girls.

Kasper Schmeichel

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kasper Schmeichel in goal

Kasper Schmeichel is goalkeeper for Premier League side Leicester City and for his home country of Denmark.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Peter Schmeichel is best remembered as a goalkeeper at Manchester United

He's doing the same job as his famous dad, Peter Schmeichel, who also won plenty of football trophies as a goalkeeper for Manchester United.

Tilly Ramsay

Image copyright Getty Images

Matilda Ramsay not only has her own cookery programme on CBBC but she is also going to write her own cookbook.

It's no guess where she gets her talent from - her dad is famous chef Gordon Ramsay.

Image copyright PA Image caption Gordon has restaurants around the world and has starred in his own TV programmes

Willow and Jaden Smith

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Willow Smith, in this picture, and her brother Jaden have both starred alongside their parents

Brother and sister Willow and Jaden Smith have both followed their mum and dad's path into showbiz.

Willow is an actress and singer. She acted alongside her dad in the film I Am Legend and is signed to Jay-Z's record label. Her single Whip My Hair was a hit and reached number 11 on the American charts.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jaden was in the film The Pursuit of Happyness (which is deliberately spelt like that!) with his dad

Older brother Jaden is an actor and rapper too. He starred alongside dad Will Smith in the Pursuit of Happyness and has released his own music.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Their parents are big stars too

Their mum Jada Pinkett-Smith is an actress, singer and songwriter and dad, Will Smith, is an actor, rapper, producer and songwriter. That's a lot of talent in one family!