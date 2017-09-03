Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth.
Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth after yet another record-breaking mission in space. Find out why the 'American space ninja' is so amazing!
-
SERGEI ILNITSKY/AFP/Getty Images
Peggy Whitson (left) landed back on Earth with fellow US astronaut Jack Fischer (right) and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin (centre) on 03 September. They were carrying out scientific investigations on board the International Space Station.
-
SERGEI ILNITSKY/AFP/Getty Images
The station’s newest commander, Randy Bresnik, called Peggy an “American space ninja”. So far in her career, she's spent a grand total of 665 days in space - that's longer than any other American or female astronaut! And it's not the only record she's broken...
-
Reuters
Peggy is the most experienced female space walker. During her third mission, she increased her number of space walks from eight to ten.
-
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images
On 18 November 2016, Peggy blasted off to the ISS on board Russia's Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft, becoming the oldest woman to enter space.
-
NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP/Getty Images
Her first mission was back in 2002. Here she is waving goodbye in 2007, ready to embark on her second mission. Peggy became the first woman to command the ISS during this mission.
-
SERGEI ILNITSKY/AFP/Getty Images
Peggy says her third mission hurried by. She's now hungry for pizza and can't wait to use a regular flush toilet again!
