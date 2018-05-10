Eight strange things that have caused traffic chaos

Image copyright Reuters

One of Poland's motorways was brought to a standstill on Tuesday after a truck carrying 12 tons of liquid milk chocolate overturned - and covered the road in the stuff!

In some areas, the chocolate was so thick that heavy machinery had to be brought in to scoop up the mess.

Bogdan Kowalski, one of the firefighters dealing with the situation, explained: "Even oil stains are easier and quicker to remove than smeared chocolate."

Fortunately, the driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

But this isn't the first time that traffic has been held up in, er, less than usual circumstances!

A motorway in a sticky situation

Image copyright Highways England Image caption A cola syrup spillage caused chaos on one of the UK's busiest motorways

In November 2016, there was chaos on one the UK's main motorways after a lorry crashed and spilled cola syrup all over the road!

Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

However, the motorway police were still working to clear things up at lunchtime the following day - with cars still getting held up.

An emu making a break for freedom

People in Hampshire, southern England, driving to work got held up earlier that year when they found themselves face to face with a daring emu on the road.

Image copyright Megan Strange Image caption Megan Strange, who was driving to work, snapped this picture of the naughty bird. "Everybody was just laughing - it's an odd sight to see," she said

It is thought the cheeky bird had escaped from a nearby farm at about 08:30 that morning.

One man ran after the animal and, with the help of another driver, was able to catch it and take it back to where it came from.

A sheepdog who wanted 'to go for a drive'

One of the most bizarre cases of traffic being held up was when a sheepdog called Don decided to 'drive' a tractor into the middle of a motorway in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

His owner Tom Hamilton - a local farmer - had parked the vehicle and left the dog on the passenger seat, while he went to inspect a lamb.

However, the dog leant on the controls - and the tractor started to pull away!

Image caption The tracks show where Don 'drove' the tractor down the verge and on to the motorway

It rolled down the verge, crashed through a fence and drove on to one of Scotland's busiest motorways - with Don still in it!

Image caption Don the sheepdog is safely back in the tractor - but sticking to the passenger seat this time!

Miraculously, no drivers were hurt - and Don was absolutely fine too. Although the window of Tom's tractor was smashed...

A robot who got a bit lost

Drivers in a city in Russia were left a bit confused when they were stopped by a robot in the middle of the road.

The machine had escaped from a science lab, where - funnily enough - it was learning how to move around independently.

It is thought it got out when someone who works at the lab left a gate open, according to the local Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Image copyright YouTube Image caption A video posted online shows the robot holding up the traffic

It wandered as far as 50 metres away, before its battery died and it was left standing in the middle of the road.

Some people say that the science lab let it escape deliberately so that people could see their new machine.

A block that no-one could get past(a)

Traffic in Shropshire was diverted after a road was closed due to a very bizarre spillage.

A lorry caused chaos after spilling an enormous 20 tonnes of spaghetti bolognese all over the country roads!

Image copyright Shropshire Star Image caption We bet cleaning this mess up cost a 'penne' or two!

A spokeswoman for the police said it wasn't clear how the pasta had ended up all over the place, but thankfully no-one was hurt.

According to Highways England, it was "quite a clean-up job"!

A family of swans taking a stroll

When you go for a walk with your family, the last thing you expect to do is cause an enormous traffic jam.

But that's exactly what this family of swans did when they went out for a wander in Inverness in the Scottish Highlands.

Image copyright Charlie Phillips Image caption Charlie Phillips, who took this picture, said everyone was being really careful to make sure the swans weren't hurt

The birds walked out into a very busy road, causing a queue of cars that was five miles long. Drivers were stuck for at least 20 minutes!

Police and the Scottish SPCA were called to the area and the swans were safely taken away.

But it's not the first time that swans have caused chaos on the roads.

Image copyright Joe Daly Image caption In a video taken by Joe Daly, a swan was seen holding up lots of traffic in the centre of Manchester

A lone swan decided to take a walk in the centre of Manchester and held everybody up.

A minion who'd had enough of the fair

Drivers in Dublin, Ireland, were left puzzled when a giant, inflatable minion got in the way of their journey.

The blow-up character had been on display at a nearby fairground, but strong winds had blown it free and it came to rest on the road.

Image copyright Erin Van Londen Image caption Drivers would not have expected to see this lying across the road when they set off that day!

Police arrived and the 12-metre minion was deflated and taken away in a wheelbarrow!