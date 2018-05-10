Eight strange things that have caused traffic chaos
One of Poland's motorways was brought to a standstill on Tuesday after a truck carrying 12 tons of liquid milk chocolate overturned - and covered the road in the stuff!
In some areas, the chocolate was so thick that heavy machinery had to be brought in to scoop up the mess.
Bogdan Kowalski, one of the firefighters dealing with the situation, explained: "Even oil stains are easier and quicker to remove than smeared chocolate."
Fortunately, the driver of the truck was not seriously injured.
But this isn't the first time that traffic has been held up in, er, less than usual circumstances!
A motorway in a sticky situation
In November 2016, there was chaos on one the UK's main motorways after a lorry crashed and spilled cola syrup all over the road!
Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured in the incident.
However, the motorway police were still working to clear things up at lunchtime the following day - with cars still getting held up.
An emu making a break for freedom
People in Hampshire, southern England, driving to work got held up earlier that year when they found themselves face to face with a daring emu on the road.
It is thought the cheeky bird had escaped from a nearby farm at about 08:30 that morning.
One man ran after the animal and, with the help of another driver, was able to catch it and take it back to where it came from.
A sheepdog who wanted 'to go for a drive'
One of the most bizarre cases of traffic being held up was when a sheepdog called Don decided to 'drive' a tractor into the middle of a motorway in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.
His owner Tom Hamilton - a local farmer - had parked the vehicle and left the dog on the passenger seat, while he went to inspect a lamb.
However, the dog leant on the controls - and the tractor started to pull away!
It rolled down the verge, crashed through a fence and drove on to one of Scotland's busiest motorways - with Don still in it!
Miraculously, no drivers were hurt - and Don was absolutely fine too. Although the window of Tom's tractor was smashed...
A robot who got a bit lost
Drivers in a city in Russia were left a bit confused when they were stopped by a robot in the middle of the road.
The machine had escaped from a science lab, where - funnily enough - it was learning how to move around independently.
It is thought it got out when someone who works at the lab left a gate open, according to the local Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.
It wandered as far as 50 metres away, before its battery died and it was left standing in the middle of the road.
Some people say that the science lab let it escape deliberately so that people could see their new machine.
A block that no-one could get past(a)
Traffic in Shropshire was diverted after a road was closed due to a very bizarre spillage.
A lorry caused chaos after spilling an enormous 20 tonnes of spaghetti bolognese all over the country roads!
A spokeswoman for the police said it wasn't clear how the pasta had ended up all over the place, but thankfully no-one was hurt.
According to Highways England, it was "quite a clean-up job"!
A family of swans taking a stroll
When you go for a walk with your family, the last thing you expect to do is cause an enormous traffic jam.
But that's exactly what this family of swans did when they went out for a wander in Inverness in the Scottish Highlands.
The birds walked out into a very busy road, causing a queue of cars that was five miles long. Drivers were stuck for at least 20 minutes!
Police and the Scottish SPCA were called to the area and the swans were safely taken away.
But it's not the first time that swans have caused chaos on the roads.
A lone swan decided to take a walk in the centre of Manchester and held everybody up.
A minion who'd had enough of the fair
Drivers in Dublin, Ireland, were left puzzled when a giant, inflatable minion got in the way of their journey.
The blow-up character had been on display at a nearby fairground, but strong winds had blown it free and it came to rest on the road.
Police arrived and the 12-metre minion was deflated and taken away in a wheelbarrow!