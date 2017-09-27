Jaffa Cake row: Seven snack shockers that got people cross

Image copyright United Biscuits

The number of Jaffa Cakes in a box has been cut by the makers and lots of people aren't happy about it!

What was a normal pack of 12 will now have 10 cakes, while twin packs will now have 20 cakes rather than 24.

There's been a lot of reaction to the news on social media, but Jaffa Cakes maker McVitie's has responded saying that the recommended price has been cut too.

"There is no change in the size, shape or weight of individual cakes in the Jaffa Cake range," it said.

Jaffa cakes were first produced by McVitie's in 1927 and you may think the main flavours of a Jaffa Cake are orange and chocolate, but you'd be wrong!

The main flavouring in the jam is actually apricot, but it does have an added hint of tangerine oil.

This isn't the first time that snacks have hit the headlines. Let's take a look at some other times sweet treats have left a sour taste in people's mouths!

Toblerone

Mondelez International, which makes the treat, made the gap between the bar's famous chocolate mountain peaks slightly wider.

This was to reduce the weight of the bar overall.

The company said that it either had to make the bar smaller or make the price higher - and it decided to change the shape.

Image caption A new Toblerone bar with bigger gaps between its triangular pieces

Some think Mondelez should have made the chocolate bar shorter so the pieces would stay the same shape. Some think the price should have been increased and the length kept the same. Others think the company has done the right thing.

Mars and Snickers

Sometimes, it's not the shape of a snack that companies change, but the recipe instead.

Mars products were given a shake-up back in 2010 when the company decided reduce the amount of saturated fat in its sweet treats, including Mars and Snickers bars.

Many people said the new chocolate bars didn't taste as nice. However, given that they were healthier than the previous versions, there has been no move to switch back to the old recipe.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The recipe for Mars and Snickers bars was changed to remove some of the saturated fat in them

Creme Eggs

The favourite Easter treat caused a stir back in 2015 when it was announced the shell of the egg would no longer be made from Cadbury's Dairy Milk chocolate.

A new chocolate was chosen that contained less cocoa. At first many people didn't like the change, saying it didn't taste as good, but so far, the change has stuck!

Image caption Customers weren't happy that the chocolate used for the shell of Creme Eggs was changed

Dairy Milk bars

Like with the Toblerone, back in 2012 it was decided that the Dairy Milk bar would be given a new look.

Image copyright PA Image caption One of Cadbury's most iconic chocolate bars became a talking point when the shape of its pieces was given a curvy new look

The edges of the chocolate bar were made smoother, which many people were not happy about at all - not least because it made the snack slightly smaller.

The famous chocolate bar had been the same shape ever since it first appeared on shop shelves in 1905! So far, the Dairy Milk has kept its new curves.

Hedgehog-flavoured crisps

Not so much a scandal but more something that might make your stomach turn! Yes, you heard that flavour correctly.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, crisp makers started to experiment much more with weird and wacky flavours of crisps.

One manufacturer decided to make hedgehog-flavoured crisps, which did not go down well with animal lovers.

However, it turned out they were actually made from 'hedgerow' herbs - referring to 'hedge' in the name - and pork fat - which is the 'hog' part. So far, they haven't made a comeback!

Image copyright PA Image caption Hedgehog-flavoured crisps!? Surely not...

Wispa

Sometimes the scandal isn't that there's been a change - but that a company has stopped making a snack altogether!

This has happened with several products over the years, with many sweets and treats no longer appearing on shop shelves - usually because they didn't prove popular enough.

Cadbury's stopped making Wispas back in 2003 after sales fell in the 1990s. But then brought them back for a short period in 2007.

Image caption Wispa bars came back to shop shelves after popular demand

However, the public put so much pressure on Cadbury's to bring the chocolate bar back permanently that it did!

Cadbury spokesperson Tony Bilsborough said: "We brought it back temporarily to see if the desire was genuine, but fans are still rallying so we took the decision to bring it back for good."

Of course these aren't the only examples of snacks and treats that have got people talking after changing shape, recipes, price and availability over the years.

With costs of ingredients and people's tastes changing, many companies have had to tweak their products and will no doubt continue to do so.

But there are always going to be people who aren't happy about it!