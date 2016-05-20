Missing Nigerian girl found after being kidnapped by Boko Haram

Media playback is unsupported on your device Watch Ricky's report

A girl who was kidnapped by extreme Islamist group Boko Haram in West Africa two years ago has been found.

Amina Ali Nkeki was one of 276 schoolgirls taken from a school in Chibok in Nigeria in April 2014.

Some managed to escape but 219 were still missing.

Boko Haram took the girls because they are against children getting an education, like in the UK.

The 19-year-old is now back with her mum.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Bring Back Our Girls campaigners and relatives of the girls have marched in Nigeria to demand more be done to rescue them

Some people came together and formed the #BringBackOurGirls campaign, including US First Lady Michelle Obama, the Prime Minister David Cameron and education campaigner Malala Yousafzai.

The Bring Back Our Girls campaigners and relatives of the girls marched in Nigeria to demand more be done to rescue them.

The search for the other girls is continuing but the families still waiting for news say Amina's rescue has given them fresh hope.

Amina was flown to the country's capital, Abuja, for a meeting with the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nigerian military's senior spokesman says he's optimistic that all the girls kidnapped by Boko Haram from Chibok school will be rescued.

Who are Boko Haram?

The group was founded in 2002. They are against Western-style education - Boko Haram means "Western education is forbidden" in the local Hausa language.

They have seized a large area in north-east Nigeria.

They have killed thousands of people, mostly in north-east Nigeria, and abducted hundreds, including the schoolgirls kidnapped in 2014.

Advice if you're upset by the news