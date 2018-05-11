Newsround's top five tips to help you beat test stress

Media playback is unsupported on your device Take a look at Hayley's stress busting tips

Studying for your tests at school can sometimes make you feel a bit stressed or worried, so we've put together some top tips to help you feel more relaxed.

This time of year can get pretty busy with many different tests taking place, including Sats in England this month.

You might be feeling under a bit more pressure than usual with the extra revision work. But fear not, Newsround is here to help.

Hayley has five top tips to help you feel calmer and more confident.

1. Don't compare yourself to your friends

Everyone learns things differently and some people find things easier than others.

Choose a revision plan that works best for you. If your friends are different, then that's fine.

What works well for one person might not work well for another.

2. If you are feeling stressed, talk to someone

It could be a friend, a teacher or your family.

Don't feel like you're letting people down by admitting you are feeling stressed.

They will be happy you shared your feelings with them, and will hopefully help you to feel better.

3. Try to take regular breaks during your revision

Taking your mind off things will help give your brain time to process all the information you are learning.

So switch off your phone or grab a drink from the kitchen.

You could go for a walk or even just close your eyes and relax for a few minutes.

4. Look after your body

It's important to try to eat well and get lots of sleep during the lead-up to a test.

If you don't give your mind a rest or the right fuel it might not work as well as it could.

5. Doing exercise really helps!

Whether you are playing football, going for a walk or a run, dancing, or even just riding your bike, exercise can really help to take your mind off things.

It should help you stay focused and give you more energy!