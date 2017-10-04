Amazing world record-breaking dogs

Media playback is unsupported on your device Mochi the dog with the super long record breaking tongue tongue.

Check out this record-breaking tongue! It belongs to eight-year-old Mochi, a St. Bernard from South Dakota, USA.

It measures a ginormous 18.58 cm (7.31 in) in length. That's one long tongue!

Mochi is a rescue dog and her owners said it was "love at first sight" when they saw her.

But it isn't all fun and games having a tongue this long. Mochi has a lot of slobber to deal with and sometimes her tongue can make it difficult tough to breathe easily.

She still seems pretty happy and her family certainly love her a lot!

2017: A world-class balancing act

A Japanese dog called Purin has won her second world record, by travelling 10 metres on a ball, in just 11.9 seconds.

She adds it to her other world record, from 2015, when she proved her great paw-eye coordination by catching 14 balls in one minute.

2016: 270 canine yoga fans

It took 270 dogs to set a new world record in 2016.

The dogs and their owners stretched and twisted in an hour-long 'doga' (dog yoga) session in Hong Kong, China, to be part of the biggest ever doga class.

They beat the previous record of 265 dogs, set in San Diego, USA in 2015.

2015: Otto the skater dog

Otto skated his way into our hearts in 2015, when he skateboarded through a 'human tunnel' of 30 people.

The bulldog was cheered by a huge crowd in Peru and was given an official certificate for his achievement.

2014: Jiff - The fastest dog on two paws

Jiff, a Pomeranian from Los Angeles, USA won fans in 2014 for an unusual talent.

Despite having four legs, Jiff prefers to get around on just two - he stands up on his back legs, or balances on his front, like a handstand.

And as if that wasn't enough, he's speedy as well! He can travel five metres in just under eight seconds on his front paws, and is even quicker on his hind legs, doing the same distance in less than seven seconds!