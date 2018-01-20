Chicago West: Newsround's top five celebrity baby names

Image copyright Reuters

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have just become parents for the third time. They've got a new baby girl called Chicago.

After calling their first daughter North and their son Saint, lots of people were wondering what their new baby would be called.

But Kim and Kanye are not the only celebrity couple to name their child something unusual.

We've been taking a look at some other celebrity baby names.

1. Apple Martin

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin named their baby after a piece of fruit. Gwyneth thought the name Apple sounded 'lovely and clean'.

2. Blue Ivy Carter

Superstar couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z named their daughter Blue as apparently it's their favourite colour.

3. Harper Seven Beckham

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper is named after Victoria's favourite author, Harper Lee. The number seven was the number on the back of David's shirt when he played for Manchester United and England.

4. Princess Tiaamii Crystal Ether Andre

Strictly star Peter Andre named his daughter Tiaamii, which is a combination of both of her grandmothers' names Thea and Amy.

5. Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow and Buddy Bear Maurice