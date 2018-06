Ayshah has all the top stories you need to know this Saturday, including:

Sierra Leone celebrate being Ebola free

Dr Who programme on too late for kids to watch.

James Morrison talks to Leah about CIN

During the week this page is updated three times a day, with our 7.40am, 8.15am and 4.20pm bulletins.

At weekends it's updated with the 8.55am, 11.55am and 1.55pm bulletins