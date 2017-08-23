Six sensational food creations from around the world
The world record for the largest samosa was smashed in London on Tuesday.
But it's not the first time food lovers from around the world have super-sized their snacks.
Take a look at Newsround's pick of the biggest and the best food creations.
World's largest samosa
Twelve volunteers cooked the giant samosa, which weighed in at a whopping 153.1 kg, at an East London mosque.
The popular Asian snack was then cut up into hundreds of portions and given to local homeless people.
World's longest chain of tacos
In February 2015, chefs in Guadalajara, Mexico, broke a world record by making a line of tacos nearly two miles long.
A team of 130 cooks spent six hours creating the masterpiece.
World's biggest handmade Easter egg
At eight and a half metres tall, this is the biggest handmade Easter egg in the world.
It was made in April 2015 in Argentina, South America, and 8,000 kg of chocolate - that's about the same weight as two elephants - was used to make it.
450-metre-long birthday cake
Bakers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, served up a massive 450-metre-long cake to celebrate the city's 450th anniversary in March 2015.
The cake was made from around 30,000 eggs, 2,500 bags of flour and lots of butter, and took 10 bakers three days to make it.
World's largest gingerbread house
The largest gingerbread house was made in Texas, USA, in 2013 and it was not something that would fit in your regular baking tin!
It was 18.28 m long, 12.8 m wide and 18.28 m tall at its highest point. Money raised from visitors was given to the local hospital.
World's longest baguette
In October 2015, 60 French and Italian bakers worked nearly seven hours to bake this record-breaking bread measuring 122.40 metres.
They used a specially designed portable oven to bake the dough and had to be very careful that the massive baguette didn't break.