Six sensational food creations from around the world

Image copyright AFP Image caption The record-breaking samosa took around 15 hours of work to make

The world record for the largest samosa was smashed in London on Tuesday.

But it's not the first time food lovers from around the world have super-sized their snacks.

Take a look at Newsround's pick of the biggest and the best food creations.

World's largest samosa

Twelve volunteers cooked the giant samosa, which weighed in at a whopping 153.1 kg, at an East London mosque.

The popular Asian snack was then cut up into hundreds of portions and given to local homeless people.

Media playback is unsupported on your device World record for the largest samosa smashed

World's longest chain of tacos

In February 2015, chefs in Guadalajara, Mexico, broke a world record by making a line of tacos nearly two miles long.

A team of 130 cooks spent six hours creating the masterpiece.

Media playback is unsupported on your device The long chain of tacos was part of a world record attempt

World's biggest handmade Easter egg

At eight and a half metres tall, this is the biggest handmade Easter egg in the world.

It was made in April 2015 in Argentina, South America, and 8,000 kg of chocolate - that's about the same weight as two elephants - was used to make it.

Media playback is unsupported on your device World's biggest Easter egg

450-metre-long birthday cake

Bakers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, served up a massive 450-metre-long cake to celebrate the city's 450th anniversary in March 2015.

The cake was made from around 30,000 eggs, 2,500 bags of flour and lots of butter, and took 10 bakers three days to make it.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Chefs prepare the giant cake

World's largest gingerbread house

The largest gingerbread house was made in Texas, USA, in 2013 and it was not something that would fit in your regular baking tin!

It was 18.28 m long, 12.8 m wide and 18.28 m tall at its highest point. Money raised from visitors was given to the local hospital.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Check out the giant gingerbread house

World's longest baguette

In October 2015, 60 French and Italian bakers worked nearly seven hours to bake this record-breaking bread measuring 122.40 metres.

They used a specially designed portable oven to bake the dough and had to be very careful that the massive baguette didn't break.