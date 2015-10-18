Wales knocked out of Rugby World Cup
South Africa ended Wales' World Cup dreams in a dramatic quarter-final at Twickenham on Saturday.
Wales led 13-12 at the break but Fourie du Preez's try with five minutes remaining edged it for the Springboks.
Backs Tyler Morgan and Dan Biggar plus hooker Scott Baldwin joined Wales' list of injured players during the game.
Wales' coach Warren Gatland said: "We don't want to make any excuses. South Africa won... and we weren't good enough to win."
"At the end of the day South Africa did what South Africa do. They got one chance and they took it and that was the result," he added.
Wales lost a number of their front-line stars in centre Jonathan Davies, full-back Leigh Halfpenny and scrum-half Rhys Webb to long-term injuries before the tournament began.
South Africa now face New Zealand in the last four after the world champions thrashed France 62-13 in Saturday's second quarter-final.