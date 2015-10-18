Wales knocked out of Rugby World Cup

Image copyright ALl Sport/ Getty Images

South Africa ended Wales' World Cup dreams in a dramatic quarter-final at Twickenham on Saturday.

Image copyright EPA Image caption South Africa's Fourie du Preez scored the winning try with five minutes left on the clock

Wales led 13-12 at the break but Fourie du Preez's try with five minutes remaining edged it for the Springboks.

Image copyright All Sport/ Getty Images Image caption 'We knew it was going to come down to fine margins," said "proud" captain Sam Warburton

Backs Tyler Morgan and Dan Biggar plus hooker Scott Baldwin joined Wales' list of injured players during the game.

Warren Gatland: 'How do I feel? Dumb question'

Wales' coach Warren Gatland said: "We don't want to make any excuses. South Africa won... and we weren't good enough to win."

"At the end of the day South Africa did what South Africa do. They got one chance and they took it and that was the result," he added.

Image copyright All Sport/ Getty Images Image caption Fly-half Dan Biggar went off the field after a knock to the head just before the scrum which led to South Africa's try

Wales lost a number of their front-line stars in centre Jonathan Davies, full-back Leigh Halfpenny and scrum-half Rhys Webb to long-term injuries before the tournament began.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The All Blacks hit top gear to demolish France and set up a semi-final against South Africa

South Africa now face New Zealand in the last four after the world champions thrashed France 62-13 in Saturday's second quarter-final.