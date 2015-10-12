Anthony Ogogo voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Professional boxer Anthony Ogogo has become the second celebrity to hang up his Strictly dancing shoes, after he was voted off by the judges.

This week's theme for the show was Hollywood Movies.

Anthony and his dance partner Oti Mabuse danced the Paso Doble.

However the Strictly judges weren't very impressed and they were ranked in the bottom two.

The pair had to compete against TV chef Ainsley Harriott in the dance-off.

After the couples had danced a second time the judges decided to save Ainsley, meaning Anthony was out.

However, Anthony wasn't too sad and wanted to thank his dancing partner.

"It's been brilliant. I want to thank Oti, she has been amazing," he said.