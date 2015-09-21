Davis Cup: Andy Murray puts Britain into final

  • 21 September 2015
Andy Murray Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Andy Murray celebrates winning his Davis Cup semi-final

Andy Murray took Great Britain through to a first Davis Cup final since 1978 with victory over Australia's Bernard Tomic in Glasgow.

The British number one won in straight sets, 7-5 6-3 6-2.

Britain will now face Belgium away in the final, which will be played from 27-29 November.

The last time Britain won the Davis Cup was in 1936.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Andy Murray celebrates with his Great Britain team-mates

Reaction to Britain's win

Andy Murray on BBC TV: "Winning for your country and your team-mates means such a lot. The crowd were unbelievable from the first ball to the last. I didn't feel great the whole weekend to be honest. I've been struggling with my back, but I just tried to disguise it."

GB captain Leon Smith: "He's quite good isn't he? It's pretty amazing watching Andy's work over the whole weekend, he fights so hard and he's got the quality. He executed it perfectly today."

