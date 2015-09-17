Driverless pods go on trial around Milton Keynes

This car can drive itself.

You programme where you want to go and this driverless pod will take you there.

It's being trialled in Milton Keynes.

It can carry two passengers and travel at 15 miles an hour.

The Lutz Pathfinder pod, is electric-powered.

It has 19 sensors, cameras, radar and a remote sensing technology that measures distance by lighting up a target with a laser and examining the reflected light.

During the trial, three pods will drive themselves on the pavements and through the pedestrian area of the city.

If successful, a fleet of 40 vehicles will be rolled out.

These vehicles will be able to talk to each other. They will be connected to a smart phone app that will let people hail them.