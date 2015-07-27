Tour de France: Chris Froome seals historic second win

Chris Froome has won the Tour de France after safely reaching the finish line in Paris at the end of the three-week race.

It's the second time he's won it in three years, becoming the first Briton ever to win the tough cycling competition twice.

Froome rode over the finish line arm-in-arm with his Team Sky team-mates.

During the 21-stage race, Froome faced abuse from spectators and accusations of using drugs to boost his performance, which ended on Sunday.

But the 30-year-old Team Sky rider insisted: "The yellow jersey is very special. I will always respect it and never dishonour it."