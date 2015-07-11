Tour de France: Mark Cavendish sprints to victory on stage seven

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cavendish's 26th Tour de France stage wins puts him third on his own on the all-time list

Mark Cavendish got his first Tour de France success in almost two years as he sprinted to victory on stage seven.

The 30-year-old's 26th win takes him two behind Bernard Hinault (28), while Eddy Merckx's record stands at 34.

Cavendish powered past German Andre Greipel about 50 metres from the finishing line in Fougeres, France.

The UK's Chris Froome kept the lead, having got it when Tony Martin left after crashing on Thursday.

Seven of the competition's 21 stages are through mountains, going through some of the highest passes in the Pyrenees and the Alps.

Image copyright AP Image caption Cavendish's last victory at the Tour de France was on stage 13 in 2013