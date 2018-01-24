Pictures: Ant and Dec through the years

Image copyright PA

Ant and Dec were the biggest winners at this year's National Television Awards, winning best presenters for an amazing 17th time!

They picked up three awards in total winning the first Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and best challenge show for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

But awards are nothing new for this duo. They've won more than 100 during their career for their shows and their presenting.

What's the story of their success?

It all began when Ant and Dec met on the set of CBBC show, Byker Grove, and became best friends when they were just 13 years old.

Image caption Byker Grove was a show based in Byker in Newcastle upon Tyne

Their characters, PJ and Duncan, were mates in the show and Ant and Dec soon became friends in real life.

From acting to singing - in 1993 the series led to the guys signing a record contract and over the course of four years they had 14 top 20 hits.

Image caption Fourteen of their songs reached the top 20 of the UK singles chart.

And from singing to presenting - in 1996 they got a taste of Bafta glory when the Ant and Dec Show, which used to be on the BBC, won an award.

Image caption They were known as PJ and Duncan in Byker Grove and in their pop career, but soon rebranded to their own names Ant & Dec.

In 1998 they launched SM:TV Live and CD:UK, mixing music, comedy and cartoons. The show was co-hosted with Cat Deeley - a British presenter who hosts So You Think You Can Dance in America.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cat presented the two ITV shows with Ant and Dec

The pair have hosted lots of other programmes and game shows over the years and among the many awards they've won, they've picked up 17 at the National Television Awards in the category of best presenter. They won it for the first time in 2001 and have kept winning every year since!

Image copyright PA Image caption The pair won their first National Television Award for most popular entertainment presenters in 2001

Among the well-known shows they present are I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, which they've hosted since it started in 2002, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, since 2002 as well, and Britain's Got Talent, which launched in 2007.