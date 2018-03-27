What is anti-Semitism? How do Jewish kids feel about it?
The UK is full of people who follow lots of different faiths and religions.
Most of the time they all get along and people are free to live the way they want to.
However, some religious groups are targeted because of their beliefs, including the Jewish community.
Jenny spoke to children at a Jewish faith school and Mark Gardner, from the Community Security Trust, to find out more about the problem of anti-Semitism.