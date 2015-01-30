Transfer deals - January 2015 - who's in, who's out?
Find out which players have joined and left your favourite Premier League club.
The January transfer window opened on Saturday 3 January and closes again on Monday 2 February. Find out the which players have joined and left your favourite Premier League club.
29 January: Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Jordon Mutch from Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old has agreed a four-and-a-half year deal at Palace. Former Newcastle star Shola Ameobi has also joined Palace for free, having left Turkish side Gaziantep in December.
28 January: West Brom have signed Wigan winger Callum McManaman for about £4.75m. He's signed a three-and-a-half year deal at The Hawthorns and is new manager Tony Pulis's first signing.
28 January: Arsenal have signed Villarreal defender Gabriel Paulista for £11.2m with forward Joel Campbell joining the Spanish side on loan until the summer as part of the deal.
27 January: Everton striker Samuel Eto'o has joined Italian Serie A side Sampdoria, signing a deal with the club until 2018.
27 January: Newcastle United defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa has signed for Italian club Roma on a permanent deal for £5.5m. He's been at Roma on loan since September.
22 January: Real Madrid sign teenager Martin Odegaard from Norwegian club Stromsgodset. The 16-year-old has been called 'the new Messi'.
22 January: Swansea City have completed a £5 million deal for Tottenham right-back Kyle Naughton.
16 January: Former Premier League favourite Jermain Defoe returns to England after Toronto FC agree an undisclosed fee with Sunderland.
14 January: Manchester City splash out £28 million to purchase Swansea's Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony.
13 January: Crystal Palace sign Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo on loan until the end of the season. The signing is Alan Pardew's first since leaving Newcastle.
7 January: Liverpool captain and England legend Steven Gerrard agrees to join Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of the season. He's played for Liverpool for all his career.
6 January: Leicester City sign keeper Mark Schwarzer on a free transfer from fellow Premier League club Chelsea.
5 January: Arsenal striker Lukas Podolski joins Inter Milan on loan until the end of the season.
2 January: Derby County sign out-of-favour Aston Villa striker Darren Bent on loan until the end of the season.