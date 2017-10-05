CHAT: Have you met someone famous and if so what happened?

Image caption Taylor Swift having her selfie taken with fans

Famous golfer Rory McIlory has made the news today by telling that Manchester United legend and assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland Roy Keane refused to give him an autograph when he was a child.

He said that because of this he will never refuse to sign a child's autograph.

This got us thinking - have you met anyone famous and if so who was it? Did you talk to them? Pose for a selfie with you? Or did they refuse to talk to you?

Here at Newsround we want your stories!

Send us your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment. We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.