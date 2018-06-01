Scunthorpe beat Worcester in record 32-penalty shootout
1 June 2018 Last updated at 00:01 BST
Watch the record FA Cup shootout between League One side Scunthorpe United and non-league Worcester City in their second-round replay.
Thirty-two penalties were taken, with 16 spot-kicks scored in a row, but when City's Wayne Thomas missed, Miguel Llera sent Scunthorpe into round three.
The previous longest penalty shootout in the FA Cup was when Macclesfield beat Forest Green 11-10 in November 2001 in the first round.