Scunthorpe beat Worcester in record 32-penalty shootout

Watch the record FA Cup shootout between League One side Scunthorpe United and non-league Worcester City in their second-round replay.

Thirty-two penalties were taken, with 16 spot-kicks scored in a row, but when City's Wayne Thomas missed, Miguel Llera sent Scunthorpe into round three.

The previous longest penalty shootout in the FA Cup was when Macclesfield beat Forest Green 11-10 in November 2001 in the first round.