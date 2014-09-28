Brownies mark 100th birthday with sleep over at zoo
28 September 2014 Last updated at 13:35 BST
To make a sleep over a success you need somewhere to sleep, your friends and a lion!
Well that's what thousands of brave Brownies put up with this weekend when they slept over at Chester Zoo.
It was all part of a celebration to mark the Brownies 100th birthday.
Over 4,000 members got involved and there were plenty of activities before bedtime including a lantern-lit safari.
Alice, Elizabeth and Rebecca sent us this video from the event.