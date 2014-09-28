Brownies mark 100th birthday with sleep over at zoo

To make a sleep over a success you need somewhere to sleep, your friends and a lion!

Well that's what thousands of brave Brownies put up with this weekend when they slept over at Chester Zoo.

It was all part of a celebration to mark the Brownies 100th birthday.

Over 4,000 members got involved and there were plenty of activities before bedtime including a lantern-lit safari.

Alice, Elizabeth and Rebecca sent us this video from the event.