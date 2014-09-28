Andy Murray saves five match points to win Shenzhen Open title

Image copyright AP Image caption The victory brought Murray his first title since Wimbledon in 2013

Andy Murray saved five match points before going on to beat Tommy Robredo 5-7 7-6 (11-9) 6-1 in the Shenzhen Open final in China.

The Scot was broken in the first game of the match and also at 5-5 on his way to losing the first set.

Murray was 6-2 behind in the second set tie-breaker before recovering strongly to win it 11-9 and force a decider.

He broke a tiring Robredo three times in the third as he won his first title since winning Wimbledon last year.