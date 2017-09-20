What is the Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jewish people all over the world will be celebrating the festival

Rosh Hashanah is a special festival which celebrates Jewish New Year.

The festival lasts for two days. This year it's 20th - 22nd September, and is a celebration of the creation of the world.

Rosh Hashanah is also a time for people to reflect on the past year and to ask for forgiveness for anything wrong they feel they have done.

Many Jewish families will spend some of Rosh Hashanah at a Synagogue, a building where Jewish people go to worship.

One of the traditions of Rosh Hashanah is to blow a big horn called a 'Shofar'. One hundred notes are blown on the horn to create a special rhythm.

Image copyright European Photopress Agency Image caption In this photo, children are seen blowing the Shofar

The sound of the Shofar marks the beginning of the ten-day period called the 'Days of Awe', which lead up to the festival of Yom Kippur.

Food is really important at Rosh Hashanah. Slices of apple are dipped in honey to symbolise a sweet new year ahead. Honey cake is eaten too.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Slices of apple are dipped in honey as part of the celebrations

Some Jewish people make a sweet carrot stew called 'Tzimmes'. Bread called Challah is baked into a round shape to symbolise the circle of life and the end of the year.

You might also find a pomegranate on the table, because there is a tradition that they contain 613 seeds, one for each of the commandments a Jew is supposed to keep.