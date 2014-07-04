What is the 2014 Tour de France route in England?

Media playback is unsupported on your device See where the Tour de France 2014 is going in England

The Tour de France 2014 is nearly upon us - with the first three stages taking place in England. The opening ceremony took place in Leeds on Thursday.

The Grand Depart - the first stage - begins in Leeds on Saturday morning, going through the Yorkshire Dales before finishing in Harrogate.

Stage two goes from York to Sheffield, via Keighley and Huddersfield.

The third stage runs from Cambridge to The Mall in London, with a quick detour to see the Olympic Park.

The gruelling three-week cycle race, which was won by Bradley Wiggins in 2012, and then by fellow Briton Chris Froome in 2013, then heads to France for another 18 stages and nearly 2,000 miles.

It has come to the UK three times before - in 1974, 1994 and 2007.