Record breaking freezing temperatures grip US
Temperatures in parts of the United States are expected to reach record breaking lows as a blast of arctic air continues its journey across a large part of the country.
-
The skyline in Chicago can be seen through the arctic sea smoke rising off Lake Michigan. Temperatures in parts of the United States are expected to reach record breaking lows as a blast of arctic air continues its journey across a large part of the country.
-
Even Lake Michigan itself has been frozen over by the freezing temperatures..
-
People have been told to stay inside as the wind could make it feel as cold as -51C in some areas - that's colder than a freezer.
-
But not everyone is listening to the warnings. In this park in St Louis, Missouri, these people have taken to their skis.
-
It looks more like an ice rink but this is in fact part of the beach by Lake Michigan in Chicago.
-
Steam can be seen coming from the high rise buildings and skyscrapers in the city. The temperatures there have fallen to the lowest in two decades.
-
Now people living on the north-east coast have been warned to prepare themselves for the cold front heading their way.
-
The weather has caused chaos with thousands of flights grounded. Here, at Chicago airport, a plane is de-iced.
-
One person who doesn't seem fazed by the cold is Ron, a bison at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.
-
Workers in Detroit are covering up as much as possible, with only their eyes uncovered. People living in the coldest areas have been told their skin could freeze if they go outside.
