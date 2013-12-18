A tour of the trenches in Ypres

Conditions in the trenches during World War One were shocking.

Soldiers had to live there in all weathers. In winter, trenches flooded, and sometimes froze.

As a result of wet conditions and poor hygiene, some soldiers suffered from "trench foot" - where their feet would begin to rot.

Soldiers also had to live with the constant danger of enemy shelling and snipers; and the sound of gunfire which sometimes resulted in soldiers suffering from a breakdown known as shell shock.

Martin explains what life was like in the trenches.