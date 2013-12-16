Who's in the Strictly Come Dancing final?

The final of this year's Strictly Come Dancing will be all female, for the first time, after Patrick Robinson was eliminated.

Sophie Ellis Bextor, Abbey Clancy and Susanna Reid all made it through to the final safely while Natalie Gumede survived the dance off against Patrick.

Each couple performed two dance routines in Sundays semi-final, with the judges' scores combined with the results of the viewers' votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples.

After the dance off, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Toniolo all chose to save Natalie and her partner.