Kids in South Africa reflect on Nelson Mandela's influence

  • 13 December 2013

Newsround's Ricky is in South Africa, talking to children there about Nelson Mandela, and what the future holds for them now that he has passed away.

  • The school that Ricky visited in South Africa

    Newsround's Ricky is in South Africa, and has been speaking to children there about Nelson Mandela, what his life means to them and what the future holds now that he has passed away. Ricky spoke to members of a youth orchestra in Soweto, where Nelson Mandela spent much of his life.

  • Ricky talks to Gugu

    Gugu from the orchestra tells Ricky that Nelson Mandela was "one of the humblest souls to have ever walked the Earth".

  • Ricky and children playing cricket in South Africa

    Ricky went to meet members of a cricket club in South Africa's biggest city, Johannesburg.

  • Children playing cricket in South Africa

    Most members of the club are white, but they have renamed their team in honour of Nelson Mandela.

  • Cricket players in South Africa

    "Nelson Mandela didn't care what colour skin you have" said Greg, one member of the team.

  • Children in South Africa playing at a youth club

    In the poor, black area of Kliptown, boys and girls are able to play and have fun at a youth club.

  • CHildren playing in South Africa

    But the worries about living in a poor neighbourhood are never far away. There is often no electricity in the area.

  • Newsround filming in South Africa

    Nelson Mandela said: "The true character of a society is revealed in how it treats its children".

  • Ricky in South Africa

    South Africa still has some way to go before Nelson Mandela's vision is realised.