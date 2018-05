Media playback is unsupported on your device Watch Ayshah's report on Misty the dino

An incredibly rare, 150 million year old dinosaur skeleton has been sold at an auction in West Sussex.

The full-size and almost complete Diplodocus has been nicknamed Misty.

The 17 meter dinosaur skeleton was discovered in Wyoming, America.

It's one of the largest reconstructions of the prehistoric creatures ever found.

Whoever bought Misty will need a lot of space to keep the massive skeleton!