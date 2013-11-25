JLS talk split and goodbye tour

Chart-topping boyband JLS have told Newsround that the decision to split up "hit them very hard".

The group announced in April that they'd be parting ways - but not until after a final single, greatest hits album and goodbye tour!

Aston explained: "Things change, we've all grown up a lot since that very first [X Factor] audition and we've all got different, more goals individually."

Marvin said: "The final tour's going to be amazing. It's the first tour where we're taking a live band on the road with us."

Watch Ayshah's interview for more.