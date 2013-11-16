X Factor and Britain's Got Talent to stay until 2016

Good news for X-Factor and Britain's Got Talent fans - the shows will be around for at least another three years.

Simon Cowell, who's the boss of the company that makes the shows, has agreed a new deal with ITV.

He said: "I am thrilled that we have extended our deal with ITV for Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor,"

"They have been fantastic partners and we have some exciting new plans to take the shows to the next level."

He hasn't said whether he will return to the show as a judge.

Both Gary Barlow and Louis Walsh have confirmed this will be their last series working on the show.

Simon Cowell quit the UK panel to work on the US version, but audiences numbers there have not been as high as he hoped.

Britain's Got Talent will return next year for an eighth series.