Crazy world records set for Guinness World Records Day

  • 14 November 2013

Slip on your penguin onesie because it's Guinness World Records day!

  • A group of people in penguin costume.

    Slip on your penguin onesie because it's Guinness World Records day - a day for the brave, the daring and the downright silly! Here's one of them: 325 people gathered in London to break the world record for the largest group of people dressed as penguins.

  • A man in sports wear is running on all fours. The photograph captures him in mid-aid with one hand still touching the floor.

    In Japan, Kenichi Ito ran 100 metres on all fours in just 16.87 seconds - a new world record.

  • An enormously long scarf is laid out on a football pitch and loops back on itself a few dozen times.

    Feeling chilly? Why not wrap up in this knitted scarf made by Helge Johansen in Norway. At 4,565 metres long it's the longest in the world.

  • A man sat amongst a collection of pizza boxes.

    Over in the United States, pizza-lover Scott Wiener collected his record breaker's certificate for collecting 595 different pizza boxes.

  • A man walking across 60 bottles.

    In Germany, Joe Alexander walked across 60 upright bottles in a row... another world record!

  • A man stood next to an enormous wooden knife which towers above him.

    Congratulations Claes Blixt in Sweden who now owns the world's largest table knife - a whopping 2.48 metres tall. Good luck buttering your toast with that!

  • A group of dancers on a grand theatre stage spinning hula hoops around their waists. Each dancer has about 20 colourful hoops.

    At a top theatre in London a group called Marawa's Majorettes took home the record for Most Hula Hoops Spun Simultaneously. Together they twirled with 264 hula hoops around their waists. Congratulations!

  • An enormous wooden carving.

    This enormous carving is more than 12 metres long making it the largest one in the world. It was created by Zheng Chunhui in China.

  • Detail of the carving shows wooden figures stood on a bridge overlooking a boat sailing beneath.

    Just check out the detail on the carving when you look closely - a record well deserved.