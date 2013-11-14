Crazy world records set for Guinness World Records Day
Slip on your penguin onesie because it's Guinness World Records day!
-
Slip on your penguin onesie because it's Guinness World Records day - a day for the brave, the daring and the downright silly! Here's one of them: 325 people gathered in London to break the world record for the largest group of people dressed as penguins.
-
In Japan, Kenichi Ito ran 100 metres on all fours in just 16.87 seconds - a new world record.
-
Feeling chilly? Why not wrap up in this knitted scarf made by Helge Johansen in Norway. At 4,565 metres long it's the longest in the world.
-
Over in the United States, pizza-lover Scott Wiener collected his record breaker's certificate for collecting 595 different pizza boxes.
-
In Germany, Joe Alexander walked across 60 upright bottles in a row... another world record!
-
Congratulations Claes Blixt in Sweden who now owns the world's largest table knife - a whopping 2.48 metres tall. Good luck buttering your toast with that!
-
At a top theatre in London a group called Marawa's Majorettes took home the record for Most Hula Hoops Spun Simultaneously. Together they twirled with 264 hula hoops around their waists. Congratulations!
-
This enormous carving is more than 12 metres long making it the largest one in the world. It was created by Zheng Chunhui in China.
-
Just check out the detail on the carving when you look closely - a record well deserved.
Image gallery
Chelsea win the FA Cup
- 20 May 2018
Dogs at the royal wedding
- 19 May 2018