Pictures: Help on way after typhoon
Millions of people are waiting for help after Typhoon Haiyan left thousands without food or shelter
-
Relief goods are prepared for transport at the military base in Manila. They will be sent to Tacloban which has been badly hit by the typhoon. Thousands of people are waiting for aid.
-
The Philippine military try to help children and women first as people wait for evacuation flights in Tacloban, central Philippines. Thousands of typhoon survivors turned up at the airport here on Tuesday looking for a flight out.
-
These packages of relief aid were sent to the central coastal city of Tacloban which was hit by Super Typhoon Haiyan when it swept through the central Philippines this weekend. British warships have also been sent out to help.
-
Children still manage to play outside the Tacloban City Convention Center, which has become a makeshift refuge centre.
-
Families take refuge at the indoor basketball stadium at Tacloban City Convention Center, which has become a homeless shelter.
-
A man reconstructs his destroyed house in Tacloban, eastern island of Leyte. The Philippine government said it had deployed armoured vehicles, set up checkpoints and imposed a curfew to help end looting in the devastated city.
-
Residents walk towards their destroyed houses after a military helicopter delivered relief food at an isolated island of Victory off Guiuan town, Eastern Samar, central Philippines
-
French workers from Doctors without Borders prepare emergency aid for the Philippines.
-
Graffiti is scribbled on a damaged home as survivors wait for help in Tacloban city.
