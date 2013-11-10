JK Rowling on Harry Potter spin-off, Fantastic Beasts

Media playback is unsupported on your device Find out what JK Rowling has to say about it!

Harry Potter fans take note! JK Rowling has spoken about spin-off Fantastic Beasts.

Rowling is to make her screenwriting debut in the new Harry Potter-themed film series, Warner Bros announced in September.

The first film of the series will be titled Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

It will feature Newt Scamander, the fictional author of the textbook Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, owned by Harry Potter at Hogwarts school.

The eight Harry Potter films are the largest-grossing film franchise in history.

We can hardly wait!