Is it cheating when popstars use Auto-Tune?

Gareth Malone has criticised popstars who use Auto-Tune because he says it is cheating.

The presenter of The Choir says music from popstars like Lady Gaga and Katy Perry sounds plastic because they use technology to make each note sound perfect.

He says it's unfair to other musicians like singers in choirs and classical singers who don't change their sound.

Is it cheating to use auto-tune technology to perfect a song?

Or do you think it is fine to use electronic equipment to make music sound better?

Thanks for sending us your comments. This chat page is now closed.

Your comments

Of course it is cheating, but nothing surprises me about the modern music industry manufacturing process. Most of what gets churned out is rubbish anyway, but people have a choice whether to buy it or not. As long as people buy it, the industry will keep making it.

Neil, London, England

I don't think it's cheating, but it certainly isn't right! I think artists should embrace their voice and not try to change it!

Noa, New Jersey, USA

I think it isn't cheating because when artists produce a track they can use whatever effects they want to make it sound right. This could include the Auto-Tune. It's when the live performances are altered or mimed - that's when it's cheating.

Holly, Chester, England

I think Auto-Tune is okay for a CD because let's face it, who wants to hear a CD that doesn't sound good? But if they are performing, I think its best that they actually sing with their own voice!

Chey, London, England

I think it is cheating because we want to hear the real sound that projects from their voices! TV programmes like X Factor have also stopped using it because they thought it was cheating.

Niamh, Bristol, England

I don't think it's a problem using Auto-Tune, but it is a problem if a singer can only sing with Auto-Tune. If they can't sing very well live without lip-syncing then they really should not be a musician. I don't think Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are cheating as long as they can sing well live which I think they can.

Liam, Cambridgeshire, England

I think that it is cheating because they should become famous for what they sound like, not what they want their voices to sound like.

Emma, Dublin, Ireland

If all they write their songs as well as singing them, cheating is excusable. But if they're just paid to sing, you would at least expect them to sing it properly.

Elly, Bradford, England

I do think that it is cheating. I believe that you should sing and record your natural voice.

Christian, Bromsgrove, England

I don't think I would call it "cheating". Artists like Lady Gaga use Auto-Tune to create an effect of a modern, electronic sound - and it's proven that she can sing without it through her many live performances. I would say that it's more of a creative choice, and I think artists can choose to use or not to use it depending on the sound/genre they're aiming towards.

Nicholai, Mandaluyong City, Philippines

It kind of is because you are not hearing their actual voice so people don't really know what the singer's voice is like really. The singer could be really bad but Auto-Tune might make their voice sound fabulous!

Kim, Edinburgh, Scotland

It is cheating because suppose at the teen awards and a singer that used Auto-Tune won, but a singer who did not use Auto-Tune didn't and was a better singer... that's unfair on all singers.

Bryanna, India

It is, because it is like changing their voice meaning it's not them.

Ash, West Yorkshire, England

I think it's fine. People want the best of the best, so if that is required use it. There's no one saying you can't so you may as well put it to good use.

Ellie, Retford, England

I don't think it's a problem using auto-tune. But it is a problem if a singer can only sing with auto-tune. If they can't sing very well live without lip syncing then they really should not be a musician. I don't think Lady Gaga & Katy Perry are cheating as long as they can sing well live which I think they can.

Liam, Cambridgeshire, England

I think that it is cheating because they should become famous for what they sound like, not what they want their voices to sound like.

Emma, Dublin, Ireland

Using distortion in a song to improve instrument sounds, I think, is fine, but vocalists need to be able to sing themselves, otherwise, they're not really musicians.

RA, Birmingham, England

If they all write their songs as well as singing them, cheating is excusable. But if they're just paid to sing, you would at least expect them to sing it properly.

Elly, Bradford, England

I do think that it is cheating. I believe that you should sing and record your natural voice.

Christian, Bromsgrove, England

I think it is cheating as singers like Elvis Presley and Pavarotti used their natural voice and sounded really good if you listen to their work.

Samuella, Buckinghamshire

I think it is cheating as they were hired by a music company for their voice, why attempt improve what is already fantastic? I even hear auto-tune that is absolutely horrible sometimes, I prefer the natural voice better.

Charlie, Devon, England