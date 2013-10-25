Pictures: Day in Pictures - 25 October

  • 25 October 2013

Pictures from the news on 25 October 2013.

  • Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Infiniti Red Bull Racing prepares to drive during practice for the Indian Formula One Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit.

  • Justin Bieber on stage during a concert as part of his Believe tour at the Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City.

  • A tourist poses beside a two-metre-high blood red sculpture of a head blowing bubble gum by Qian Sihua, which is part of the Sculpture by the Sea exhibition which runs on the Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk in Sydney.

  • The White House is seen lit pink to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Washington, USA.

