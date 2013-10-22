Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead YouTube nominations

You Tube have announced the nominations for their first ever awards ceremony.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are leading the nominations as they are up for four prizes.

One Direction, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Psy have all been nominated alongside the duo for Video of the Year.

The nominations are based on views, likes, comments and subscriptions over the last 12 months.

From today, fans can choose who will win at the awards ceremony, which will take place in New York on 3 November, by sharing the videos across social networks.

Music stars such as Lady Gaga, Avicii and Arcade Fire will perform at the event.

The full list of nominees:

Video of the Year

Barack Obama vs Mitt Romney - Epic Rap Battles of History

Demi Lovato - Heart Attack

Girls' Generation - I Got a Boy

Justin Bieber (feat Nicki Minaj) - Beauty and a Beat

Lady Gaga - Applause

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat Mary Lambert) - Same Love

Miley Cyrus - We Can't Stop

One Direction - Best Song Ever

PSY - Gentleman

Selena Gomez - Come & Get It

Artist of the Year

Eminem

ERB

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Nicki Minaj

One Direction

PSY

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Response of the Year

Boyce Avenue (feat Fifth Harmony) - Mirrors

Jayesslee - Gangnam Style

Lindsey Stirling and Pentatonix - Radioactive

ThePianoGuys - Titanium / Pavane

Walk Off the Earth (feat KRNFX) - I Knew You Were Trouble

YouTube Phenomenon

Diamonds

Gangnam Style

Harlem Shake

I Knew You Were Trouble

Thrift Shop

YouTube Breakthrough

Kendrick Lamar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Naughty Boy

Passenger

Rudimental

Innovation

Anamanaguchi - ENDLESS FANTASY

Atoms For Peace - Ingenue

Bat For Lashes - Lilies

DeStorm - See Me Standing

Toro Y Moi - Say That