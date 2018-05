A group of 25 daring mountain bikers competed in the Red Bull Rampage contest in Utah, America.

Mountain bike riders showed off their skills, from downhill freeride, slopestyle, dirt jumping and racing, to fight for the top prizes.

Kyle Strait won the event for the second time, eight years after his first Red Bull Rampage title.

Strait did a no-hander, dropping over 70 feet and landing clean.