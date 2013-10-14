Watch: How to clean up after a cyclone

Thousands of people have taken the clean up operation, following a huge cyclone in India, into their own hands.

Cyclone Phailin struck the state of Orissa in the east of the country on Saturday.

Eighteen people were killed and nearly one million forced to leave their homes.

Winds of up to 125 miles an hour flattened many coastal villages, uprooted trees and blocked roads.

Now a major clean up operation has begun, with many ordinary Indian people doing their bit to repair the damage.

