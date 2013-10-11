Pictures: Day in pictures - 11 October

  • 11 October 2013

Pictures from the news on 11 October 2013.

  • Indian Hindu devotees perform rituals with a banana tree wrapped in a sari, symbolising the wife of Hindu god Ganesha, near the river Ganges during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata.

  • Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP drives during practice for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit.

  • The new Miss Venezuela 2013, Migbelis Castellanos reacts after being selected in Caracas.

  • Cambodia unveiled a big royal statue of its former King Norodom Sihanouk it is for the young generations to remember and pay respect to the 'King-Father'.

