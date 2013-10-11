Pictures: Day in pictures - 11 October
Pictures from the news on 11 October 2013.
Indian Hindu devotees perform rituals with a banana tree wrapped in a sari, symbolising the wife of Hindu god Ganesha, near the river Ganges during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata. The festival celebrates the symbolic triumph of good over evil.
Lewis Hamilton practising for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix.
The new Miss Venezuela 2013, Migbelis Castellanos reacts after being selected in Caracas.
Cambodia unveiled a big royal statue of its former King Norodom Sihanouk it is for the young generations to remember and pay respect to the 'King-Father'.
