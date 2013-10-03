Teatime favourites... made out of cake!
Check out these amazing creations by cake baker Poppy & Lulu.
Now this teatime favourite might look like fish fingers, chips and peas, but what if we said it was made out of cake? Madeira cake to be exact, with vanilla buttercream and toasted hazelnut coating.
Anyone for pie and mash? Baker Louise Caola and her team at Poppy & Lulu create masterpieces out of sweet ingredients. The peas here are made out of marzipan!
The classic Sunday lunch favourite roast beef is made out of chocolate fudge cake with salted caramel buttercream and chocolate icing. The roast potatoes are mini cupcakes!
Have you ever fancied chocolate cake shaped like spaghetti bolognese... Look no further folks!
Chocolate cake with melted chocolate coating, cinnamon shortcake chips and strawberry and vanilla sponge tomatoes make up this steak dinner classic.
Here's a tasty chicken you can try even if you're a vegetarian! It's actually a chocolate fudge cake with chocolate icing filling and caramel icing topping.
Now this pizza dish might look like a meat feast, but made out of white chocolate sponge and raspberry sauce. It's more sweet than savoury!
Bangers off the BBQ? Wrong! These sausages are actually not meaty but chocolatey and made out of chocolate brownies! Now all you need is a bit of gravy...
