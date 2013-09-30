Miracle Milly is the world's smallest dog

A Chihuahua in Puerto Rico has been crowned the world's smallest dog by the Guinness Book of Records.

Miracle Milly is 9.6cm high and weighs just half a kilogram.

Due to her size, the cute canine had to be fed using an eyedropper as a puppy and was so small she could fit on a teaspoon. Now she is about the same size as her owner's Great Dane's head,

The dog, which is almost two years old, lives with her owner Edwin Pollock in the town of Dorado.