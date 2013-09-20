Sir Bradley Wiggins leads Tour of Britain after six stages

Sir Bradley Wiggins is still leading the Tour of Britain cycle race with just two stages left.

British rider Simon Yates won the sixth stage on Friday after a brilliant sprint finish, but Wiggins leads the race overall.

Sir Bradley finished seventh on Friday and leads the race by 32 seconds.

The 2013 Tour of Britain is made up of eight different stages across a week. It started in Scotland last weekend and finishes in London on Sunday.

Tenth anniversary

The Tour of Britain is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2013.

114 riders, representing 19 teams, have raced through the Lake District, Snowdonia and Dartmoor on a hilly route that is not expected to favour the sprinters until the final stage.

Sir Bradley Wiggins leads the Team Sky challenge, while sprint specialist Mark Cavendish won a record eighth Tour of Britain stage on Stage 4.