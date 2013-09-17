Day in pictures - 17 September
Photos of the day from 17 September 2013.
The Costa Concordia is now upright, after 20 months of lying in shallow water near the island of Giglio in Italy. The cruise ship was pulled completely upright in the early hours of Tuesday 17 September after a complicated, 19-hour operation to wrench it from its side where it capsized last year. Officials said it was a "perfect" end to a daring engineering feat, that had never been tried before.
Now it stands upright it's possible to see sections of the ship that have been under water for the past 20 months. Engineers had to complete the operation very slowly and carefully to avoid the ship falling apart. It will now be towed away to be turned to scrap metal.
A short-haired bumblebee which has been reintroduced in the UK after being driven to extinction. The species has nested for the first time in a quarter of a century.
