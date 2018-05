Media playback is unsupported on your device Nel reports on the millions of refugees affected by the war in Syria.

Millions of people have had to flee their homes and their country to be safe from the war in Syria.

Most of those are now living in tents in refugee camps in neighbouring countries such as Iraq, Turkey and Lebanon.

For the children it means cramped conditions, no school and nowhere to play.

Newsround's Nel looks at what life is like for the youngsters that escaped to Lebanon.