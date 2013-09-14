Day in pictures - 14 September
Photos of the day from 14 September 2013.
An Epsilon rocket lifts off from the Uchinoura Space Center in Japan. It's hoped the new rocket will be a cheaper and more efficient way of sending satellites into space.
Beyonce performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro
A giant kite is being prepared to fly in Berlin at a festival there.
Models take part in London fashion week, which is taking place at the moment.
